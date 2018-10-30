Apple widens 'Today at Apple' in-store classes with 60 new video, music and design programs

James Martin/CNET

Apple announced 60 newly designed sessions to its "Today at Apple" in-store tutorial program. It expands sessions focused on video, music and design, and adds walks and labs to categories, and they launch next year.

Angela Ahrendts, Apple's head of retail, said the program will include sessions like Small Screen Magic to learn how to shoot and edit using the Clips app, a Music Lab called Advanced Beat Making with Logic Pro, and Photo Lab for Kids and Fun Family Portraits to teach more photography skills. Apple will also introduce a Design Lab called Drawing Treehouse created with architects Foster + Partners, who redesigned Apple Stores.

In the Apple Store app, there's also a new section to show sessions in your city and suggestions based on the products you own.

Apple launched the "Today at Apple" educational seminars in all of its stores last year. The Today at Apple program is free and open to the public. Since the company introduced the program, it has held more than 18,000 sessions per week, Ahrendts said.

The company made the announcement at its "There's more in the making" event Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York, its platform for introducing its new iPads and Macs.

Apple's event on Tuesday is the fourth of the year -- and the second to take place outside California, a rare departure from the usual Bay Area venues. It's also only the second time Apple has ever hosted an event in New York. The first, in 2012 at the Guggenheim Museum, was to launch its iPad digital textbook software.

Apple, which started out in 1976 as Apple Computer, hasn't done much lately when it comes to its laptops and tablets. In 2016, it redesigned its MacBooks for the first time in four years, adding a new Touch Bar and a butterfly keyboard -- features that have caused a lot of complaints and even lawsuits. Apple's laptops haven't seen many changes since then, and the company has delayed major updates to products like its Mac Pro.

Then there are Apple's iPad Pro tablets. Apple has added new screen sizes, but it hasn't really added major new capabilities or tweaked the design since the first iPad Pro hit the market in late 2015. Compared to the iPhone, Apple's Macs and iPads have looked like they're stuck in the past.

But iPads and Macs remain a critical part of forming the universe of Apple products that hook a customer into its ecosystem. If you've got an iPhone and Mac, you're less likely to switch phones or computers

