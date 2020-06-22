Apple Watch will help you wash your hands better

CNET

Apple's smart watch, the Apple Watch will automatically detect when you start washing your hands. It will then time how long you scrub in front of the sink. And for those that are a little impatient, the watch will also provide gentle prompts to continue washing for the recommended 20 seconds.

The ability comes as part of the new WatchOS 7 software update. The company announced the news at today's keynote start for its online Worldwide Developers Conference. Here's how to watch the event in real time.

