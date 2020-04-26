CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Watch turns 5: We look at how far Apple's smartwatch has come

We celebrate the Apple Watch's fifth anniversary with stories that examine the smartwatch's evolution.

The Apple Watch debuted on April 24, 2015. While it never became the "iPhone on your wrist" many of us expected, it has evolved into something much more useful and specific. I mean, you already own a phone, so why would you need one on your wrist? This week we'll take a closer look at just how the Apple Watch has evolved. 

We'll look at its usefulness as a fitness tracker, the best apps that come native on the watch and how it has literally saved lives. Check back daily as we add more Apple Watch anniversary stories. 