This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.See All
Apple Watch Series 6 will offer bands without buckles, Apple said at an event Tuesday.
Solo Loop is a continuous piece made from silicon and nylon without any overlaps. There are braided and non-braided versions, and it will come in seven colors. The braided version is made from recycled yarn and ultra silicon threads. In addition, Solo Loop is swim proof.
"Solo loop is stretchable so you can easily slip it on and off your wrist," said Apple COO Jeff Williams, also noting that it will come in several sizes.
This is a developing story.
Apple Event
-
•readingApple Watch Series 6 will offer Solo Loop, a band without a buckle
-
•Sep 15Watch Apple event live: Stream today's Apple One, iPad and Apple Watch SE launch
-
•Sep 15Apple One to bundle services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, iCloud
-
•Sep 15Apple announces new Apple Watch Series 6, adding new colors, health sensor and family features
Discuss: Apple Watch Series 6 will offer Solo Loop, a band without a buckle
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.