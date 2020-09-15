Apple Watch Series 6 will offer Solo Loop, a band without a buckle

Screenshot/CNET

Apple Event

Apple Watch Series 6 will offer bands without buckles, Apple said at an event Tuesday.

Solo Loop is a continuous piece made from silicon and nylon without any overlaps. There are braided and non-braided versions, and it will come in seven colors. The braided version is made from recycled yarn and ultra silicon threads. In addition, Solo Loop is swim proof.

"Solo loop is stretchable so you can easily slip it on and off your wrist," said Apple COO Jeff Williams, also noting that it will come in several sizes.

This is a developing story.