Apple Watch Series 6 gets a new watch band: Introducing the stretchy Solo Loop

The new Apple Watch Series 6 has new band options that forgo the usual buckle.

The Apple Watch Series 6 with the new Solo Loop band.

 Apple/Screenshot by Erin Carson/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

The new Apple Watch Series 6 will offer bands without buckles, Apple said at an event Tuesday. The Solo Loop is a continuous piece made from silicone and nylon without any overlaps. There are braided and nonbraided versions, and it will come in seven colors. The braided version is made from recycled yarn and ultra silicone threads. The Solo Loop is swim-proof too.

"[The] Solo Loop is stretchable so you can easily slip it on and off your wrist," said Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, also noting that it will come in several sizes.

