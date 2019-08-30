MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

As the fall product-launch season rolls around, all eyes are again on Apple. The Cupertino, CA company has debuted a new Apple Watch every September for the past four years and 2019 doesn't look to be any different; Apple recently invited reporters to a keynote event on Tuesday, September 10. Rumors and patents point toward Apple releasing Apple Watch Series 5, possibly with a built-in camera, native sleep tracking, and blood pressure and glucose monitoring. But it's also possible that Apple will only announce an updated version of the Apple Watch Series 4.

Either way, CNET editors have their fingers crossed for some wellness-based innovation. Below, the health and fitness features on our Apple Watch Series 5 wishlist.

Connect with other fitness trackers

I'd like better integration with other activity trackers. For example, being able to have a step competition with someone wearing a Garmin watch would be cool. I'd also like the ability to pair an Apple Watch with an Android phone or PC.

-- Caroline Roberts, CNET Growth and Engagement Intern

Coaching

My top three features are:

#1 - Better battery life

#2 - Always-on display

#3 - Coaching

For coaching, I'd like to get some kind of actionable guidance that takes into account my individual data. For instance, if the Apple Watch knows how often I exercise, how much time I spend working out, and how many calories that burns, I'd like it to offer suggestions on what I can do to improve my performance or even lose weight.

-- Vanessa Hand Orellana, CNET Editor

Fully customizable goals

I'd really like to see the "Stand" goal become optional. How much can one minute of standing per hour do for me, really? And if I stand all day at work, don't I deserve two straight hours of vegging on the couch? So far, closing the rings every day has been a big obstacle I don't care to overcome.

-- Sharon Profis, CNET Editor

Better movement stats

I wish I could customize the "Move" goal into a stat that makes sense for me. Right now, the Move goal is the active calories you burn through all kinds of movement each day, but that number is meaningless to me. Maybe I've been conditioned to track the steps I take and miles I walk each day by Fitbit, but I wish that red ring would give me the choice to reflect one of those metrics instead.

-- Sarah Mitroff, CNET Editor

More versatility

I'm not a fan of wearing a watch while cycling -- especially if I'm riding outside. I wish I could detach the Apple Watch case from the sport band and clip it to a chest strap, where it would track my heart rate and communicate with my bike computer.

-- Danielle Kosecki, CNET Wellness Tech Reporter

Advanced sleep tracking

I'd like to finally see a comprehensive built-in sleep tracker -- and a battery life to support at least two consecutive nights. For a $400 watch, I don't think we should have to purchase a secondary sleep tracker.

-- Amanda Capritto, CNET Wellness Tech Reporter