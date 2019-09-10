Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch: Always-On display, new compass, price, specs and more

CNET

Apple Event

Apple unveiled its latest iPhone 11 at a presser today, and while the iPhone was the main highlight of the event, the company also took the wraps off the newest version of its fitness wearable, the Apple Watch Series 5. It serves as the successor to the Watch Series 4 and starts at $399 for just the GPS model, and $499 for both GPS and cellular. Users can begin ordering it today and it will be available in stores on Sept. 20.

As the fifth iteration of one of the best-selling fitness wearables, the Apple Watch and its suite of apps focuses on user fitness, biometrics and health research. The Watch Series 5 will have an Always-On display while delivering, Apple says, the same all-day, 18-hour battery life as previous models. Other features include a native compass, a decibel reader and it comes in a variety of new looks including a brushed titanium finish.

In addition to the debut of the Watch Series 5, Apple announced it has lowered the price of its Apple Watch 3, which launched in 2017, to $199.

This is a developing story. Follow CNET's Apple live blog for more coverage.