Apple Watch Series 5 gets always-on display, ceramic and titanium models, new compass and more

Apple unveiled the latest iteration of its fitness wearable, the Apple Watch Series 5, on Tuesday as it introduced the iPhone 11 at its annual September event. While the iPhone grabbed most of the attention, the new watch, which succeeds the Watch Series 4, adds a few cool new features. It will start at $399 (£399, AU$649) for the GPS-only model, and $499 (£499, AU$799) for both GPS and cellular. You can order the Apple Watch Series 5 now and it will be available in stores on Sept. 20.

As the fifth iteration of one of the best-selling fitness wearables, the Apple Watch and its suite of apps focuses on user fitness, biometrics and health research. The Watch Series 5 will have an always-on display while delivering, Apple says, the same all-day, 18-hour battery life as previous models. Other features include a native compass and a decibel reader, and it comes in a variety of new looks, including a brushed titanium finish.

In addition to the debut of the Watch Series 5, Apple announced it has permanently lowered the price of its Apple Watch 3, which launched in 2017, to $199 (£199, AU$319).

