Apple Watch Series 4 unboxing: One box becomes two

The Apple Watch Series 4 has undergone a design overhaul since last year -- bigger screen, thinner body -- but that's not all: The packaging is different for some models, too. We unboxed two different models to show what's new: an aluminum 40mm Apple Watch Series 4 (space grey) on video, along with photos of the stainless steel 44mm model (in gold).

The box is a long rectangle It's double wrapped, first in plastic, and then in cardboard layer that makes it seem like you're opening up a birthday present. The interior of the cardboard wrap shows colorful pictures of Apple Watch.

Inside there are two boxes: the larger one houses the watch's body -- enclosed in a slip-off felt-like cover -- the induction charging puck attached to the 1m USB cable, the USB wall charger and a small instruction manual.

The slimmer, bottom box-within-a-box is the included strap. It's exactly what you'd get if you were to buy the straps separately.

To recap, you get:

Two boxes inside the package: one for the watch and hardware, the other for the band



Watch body enclosed in a felt cover



USB wall adapter



USB to Lightning cable (1m) with induction charging puck



Instruction manual

Watch band

And that's it!

Both the Watch and the new iPhone XS and XS Max hit stores in over two dozen countries on Friday, September 21.

Both the Watch and the new iPhone XS and XS Max hit stores in over two dozen countries on Friday, September 21.