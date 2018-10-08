Apple Watch Series 4 reportedly had some trouble with daylight saving time

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's latest Watch had some trouble Sunday with daylight saving time in Australia, reports say.

Owners of the Apple Watch Series 4 posted on Reddit about their Watches getting stuck in reboot loops -- leaving them unable to charge up or restart the devices -- due to the country entering daylight saving time and losing an hour.

The problems ended when Monday rolled around and the devices entered a normal 24-hour day, 9to5Mac reported.

Apple didn't immediately respond a request for comment.

Users who encountered the problem suspect it was tied to the Activity "complication" -- Apple's term for information shown on the watch face -- when using the Infograph Modular face option. That draws a timeline graph of the current day based on hour by hour data. Users reckon the 23-hour day Sunday caused the Watch to crash and reboot.

Some figured out a workaround that involved removing the Infograph Modular face using the Watch's companion app on iPhone, and noted that they could use it as normal on Monday.

Now playing: Watch this: Unboxing the Apple Watch Series 4

It seems likely that Apple will need to patch this issue before daylight saving time ends in Europe on Sunday, Oct. 28 and in the US on Sunday, Nov. 4. Those regions end daylight savings time around the time Australia's begins it because their seasons are opposite.

Millions of Europeans voted over the summer to end the biannual time changes, saying they favored keeping the time used in summer for the whole year.

