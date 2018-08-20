Apple Watch Series 4 all but confirmed in regulatory filings

CNET

The Apple Watch Series 4 may be just around the corner.

Apple recently registered six new product model numbers (A1977, A1978, A1975, A1976, A2007 and A2008) with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), as spotted by French site Consomac.

According to a translation of the filing's text, the model numbers refer to "wearable electronic devices" that run WatchOS 5. The unreleased models are also listed next to old model numbers for previous Apple Watch versions, giving strong evidence that this is the Apple Watch Series 4.

The six new Apple Watch model numbers don't necessarily mean that Apple will release six new Apple Watches. Instead, it's likely that the different numbers refer to different configurations like LTE and non-LTE compatibility or materials used.

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 3 at its event last September. Since Apple usually holds an event in early September to unveil new products, we could be only a few weeks away from the Apple Watch Series 4. This regulatory filing gives that idea even more weight.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.