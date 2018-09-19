James Martin/CNET

Looking for the best deal on an iPhone? Look to last year's models. And the best deal on an Apple Watch? Same story.

To wit: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Apple is offering refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 models starting at $239. Until just a week ago, when the Series 4 arrived, that same model would have run you $329 new. (It's currently $279 new.)

That $239 option buys you the 38mm GPS version; the 42mm models start at $259 -- just $20 more. Currently, the store has no cellular-capable watches in stock.

Although Apple doesn't promise the exact same level of refurb goodness afforded to iPhones and iPads -- you don't get a new casing or battery -- refurbished Watches are tested and certified and come with a one-year warranty.

At these prices, I guarantee Apple's inventory won't last long. The Series 3 was the flagship model until a week ago, and viewed in a vacuum, it's still a damn good smartwatch.

