Apple Watch Series 3 42mm is back at Walmart for $229

If you're looking for the best deal on an iPhone, I say look to last year's models. How about the best deal on an Apple Watch? Same story.

Exhibit A: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm (GPS) in silver or space gray for $229. That's $80 off and comparable to what we saw during the last Black Friday.

Pretty solid, right? Here's where I'm going to make it complicated: Amazon has the renewed Apple Watch Series 3 42mm (GPS + Cellular) for $236.97. In other words, for just $8 more, you get the cellular option -- but in a refurbished model.

Tough call, as the refurb is covered with only a 90-day warranty.

Although there are cheaper smartwatch options for iPhone owners (including the Amazfit Bip and some of Fitbit's latest), I've long felt that the Apple Watch -- warts and all -- is the single best choice. And I'm newly enamored of the Series 3's ability to capture lap-swim data.

Check out CNET's Apple Watch Series 3 review to learn more. And if you decide to pull the trigger, make sure you know the secrets of cheap Apple Watch accessories.

Originally published on Nov. 21, 2018.

Update, April 11, 2019: Changes to deal availability.

