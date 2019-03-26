CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Watch Series 3 deals: $199 for 38mm, $229 for 42mm

Both Best Buy and Amazon have the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale once again.

apple-091217-apple-watch-series-3-4070Enlarge Image

The Apple Watch Series 3 is frequently discounted.

 James Martin/CNET

With Apple moving on to its newer and redesigned Apple Watch Series 4, the older Apple Watch Series 3 frequently goes on sale. But the noncellular versions are arguably a good deal for iPhone owners, especially when you consider the Watch Series 4 starts at $400.

Both Best Buy and Amazon have the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) for $199. List price: $279. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

You can also get the 42mm model (regularly $309) for $229. The color options are limited, but you can always buy an affordable third-party band down the road.

Read more in CNET's full Apple Watch Series 3 review.

