Wearable Tech Leer en español

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm is back at Walmart for $199

That's tied with the all-time best price. For iPhone owners, there's no better wrist-buddy.

apple-watch-series-3-1

The Apple Watch Series 3 is arguably the single best smartwatch option for iPhone owners right now.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking for the best deal on an iPhone, I say look to last year's models. How about the best deal on an Apple Watch? Same story.

Exhibit A: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart once again has the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (GPS) in silver or space gray for $199. That's $80 off the regular price, though given how often this particular sale happens (I'd say at least three or four times since Black Friday), we might have to redefine "regular."

See it at Walmart

Although there are cheaper smartwatch options for iPhone owners (including the Amazfit Bip and some of Fitbit's latest), I've long felt that the Apple Watch -- warts and all -- is the single best choice. And I'm newly enamored of the Series 3's ability to capture lap-swim data.

Check out CNET's Apple Watch Series 3 review to learn more. And if you decide to pull the trigger, make sure you know the secrets of cheap Apple Watch accessories.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 4 vs. Apple Watch Series 3

Update, April 16: Changes to availability and pricing.

Now playing: Watch this: Living with Apple Watch S3, 6 months later
6:15

