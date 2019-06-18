The Apple Watch is still on sale starting at $199 at Amazon and Walmart

Father's Day is now behind us -- but many of the sales are still available. One of the best ones is the continuing discount on the Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 3 or Series 4 models are still widely available at $50 to $80 off. Yes, we'll almost certainly see an Apple Watch Series 5 this fall, but these discounts -- especially on the Series 3 models -- are tempting if you're buying a graduation or back to school gift, or if you just don't want to wait. And, these models will get even better in the fall, when the newly announced features of WatchOS 6 will arrive as a free upgrade.

These discounts are widely available at Walmart, Amazon and other retailers.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): $199 (save $80) James Martin/CNET The previous-generation Apple Watch lacks the electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) feature of the Series 4, but it it has great heart health features that don't require the EKG. A Series 3 watch can both alert its user if it detects abnormally high or low heart rates during a period of inactivity, which can help catch some serious medical conditions such as AFib. The Series 3 also has a similarly sleek design and a number the same specs as the Series 4 and can be had for less. For more, read CNET's in-depth comparison of the Series 3 vs. Series 4. $199 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm): $229 (save $80) Spend just $30 for the larger model. $229 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS+Cellular, 38mm): $299 (save $80) Cellular connectivity adds $100 to the cost of the watch (plus an extra charge to your monthly phone bill), but it lets you leave your phone behind and still stay connected. $299 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS+Cellular, 42mm): $329 (save $80) The larger size with cellular connectivity is still a deal at its current discount. $329 at Walmart

You'll find the same discounts on Amazon for the Apple Watch Series 3. For the GPS-only models, the 38mm model is available in the black or white sport band, but only the black sport band is discounted for the larger, 42mm model.

For the smaller 38mm, GPS+Cellular Series 3 watch, only the white sport band model is $80 off.

For he larger 42mm GPS+Cellular Series 3 watch, both the black and white sport band models are $80 off, but those are the only two colors offered.

Apple Watch Series 4 discounts

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 4 at discount and with a wide variety of color choices.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm): $349 (save $50) The Series 4 is a bit sleeker and faster than the Series 3 and can notify you of high or irregular heart rhythms that could signal potentially life-threatening conditions like atrial fibrillation. It also has a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) feature and will alert your emergency contacts if you take a bad fall. $349 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm): $379 (save $50) The biggest Apple Watch to date is also discounted. $379 at Amazon

Originally published earlier. Updated to confirm that Father's Day sales are still in effect where indicated.