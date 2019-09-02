Apple Watch repair program acknowledges screen cracking flaw

James Martin/CNET

As we await the Apple Watch Series 5, the company recognized a screen cracking problem with some of the older models by announcing a replacement program. It details how cracks can sometimes form on screens of the aluminum Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3.

"The crack may begin on one side and then may continue around the screen as shown in the images below," it noted in its release.

A disclaimer noted that the program only applies to Series 3 watches purchased through September, suggesting that either Apple fixed the screen in recently produced models or ended production on that series -- rumors suggest we'll see something new during Apple's September event.

Last year, Apple was hit with a class-action suit over Apple Watch screen's alleged tendency to "crack, shatter, or detach from the body," but it was ultimately thrown out for being too vague in its description of the supposed defect.

First published at 4:49 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:25 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.