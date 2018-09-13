Apple Watch may soon be powered by magnetic charging bracelets

James Martin/CNET

Apple is planning a new magnetic charging bracelet for the Apple Watch, according to a filing seen on the FCC website.

The equipment is described as a "single frequency magnetic charger enclosed in stainless steel case with a two-pin cable bracelet" that comes with a "single inductive charging coil" which can power up the Apple Watch, according to descriptions in a certification test report published on the FCC.

It has a charging frequency of 326.5 kHz with a maximum power consumption of 5W when in operation.

It's not the first time Apple has made a similar FCC application for the bracelet -- one was spotted by 9to5 Mac three years ago -- although the bracelets have been assigned different model numbers. The publication speculated the bracelet could be limited to use in stores.

Apple announced the latest model of the Apple Watch on Wednesday's Apple Event. The Apple Watch Series 4 will have a larger display and an EKG sensor.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.