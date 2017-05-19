Enlarge Image Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook is working on a glucose monitor for the Apple Watch, according to a CNBC report. Cook has reportedly been seen testing out a blood sugar tracker paired to his Apple Watch on Apple's campus.

In a previous report, CNBC said Apple employees were testing out small sensors to continuously monitor glucose for diabetes patients.

This isn't the first time Apple has been in the news for offering possible alternatives to invasive diagnostic tests. Last week, the University of California, San Francisco shared the results of a major study, which suggested the Apple Watch can help diagnose potentially fatal heart problems.

Apple did not immediately respond to our request for comment.