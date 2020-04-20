CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Oil prices dip under $0 Lyrid meteor shower Coronavirus updates San Diego Comic-Con canceled Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 challenges NASA, SpaceX set date to send astronauts to ISS

Apple Watch is five years old this week

We celebrate the Apple Watch's five year anniversary this week with stories that look at how far Apple 's smartwatch has come.

Listen
- 00:34
apple-watch-anniversary-3

The Apple Watch has evolved dramatically in the last five years, but I bet you didn't even notice. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

The Apple Watch debuted on April 24, 2015. While it never became the "iPhone on your wrist" many of us expected, it has evolved into something much more useful and specific. I mean, you already own a phone, so why would you need one on your wrist? Anyway, this week we'll take a closer look at just how the Apple Watch has evolved. 

Now playing: Watch this: Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features
5:37

We'll look at its usefulness as a fitness tracker, the best apps that come native on the watch and how it has literally saved lives. Check back daily as we add more Apple Watch anniversary stories. 