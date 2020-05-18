Apple Watch gets two new Pride-inspired sports bands

Apple

Apple on Monday revealed its latest Pride-inspired sports bands for the Apple Watch. The new Pride Edition Sport Band features a vertical-stripe rainbow design, while the Nike Pride Edition Sport Band has rainbow accents.

Both bands are priced at $49 and are available to order today from the Apple Store. The bands match the new rainbow Watch faces coming later this month to WatchOS 6.2.5.

Apple has released special Pride bands in the past, but this is the first year the company partnered with Nike on one.

Read more: Apple Watch Review

With this year's pride collection, Apple and Nike are supporting LGBTQ organizations including GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality and ILGA World.