Apple Watch Edition is gone, but Nike+ has a shiny new band for nighttime runners

Apple

Apple Watch Edition is no more.

The tech giant on Wednesday announced Apple Watch Series 4 at its event in Cupertino, California, though it didn't mention anything about the special edition models. Yes, the expensive ceramic watch is gone.

However, Nike+ is still here and it now has a new band that's designed to help you stand out during nighttime. The Nike Sport Loop band is made with reflective thread that shimmers when light strikes it. For example, you're running along the pavement after sun down, a car coming behind you with headlights on will spot the shiny band on your wrist and the driver will know to avoid you.

The Nike+ watch comes in two colors, silver and space gray, and the Loop band also has two colors, black and white. The Series 4 Nike+ watches cost $399 with GPS, $499 with GPS and cellular.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

