Apple Watch Cyber Monday 2020 deals: Discounts at Best Buy, Amazon and more

Cyber Monday is finally here! Need a new watch, maybe an upgraded one? Check out our curated list of some great deals on Apple Watches! Top retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and others have these watch prices slashed so you can save. Many of these will look similar to the discounts that were on offer for Black Friday, which is fine. After all, a deal is a deal. If you're in the market for an Apple Watch, this is the time of year to splash the cash.

Keep reading for the best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals that are still available. Keep in mind that, while availability and prices were accurate at the time this story was last updated, both are often in flux.

Apple The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, Target recently dropped prices to $350. That deal has since disappeared, but Amazon still has a fair discount live. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The larger Series 6 was originally only discounted at Target, but Amazon has since matched the price on some colors, although it looks like the earlier discounts are no longer available and the best deal will save you only $20. This may change as more models come back in stock.

John Kim/CNET The larger Apple Watch Series 5 is currently priced at $329, down $100 from its regular sales price. This model doesn't have a blood-oxygen meter, but it does have the same exterior design and display features as the Series 6.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the stepdown model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3 (see below). Unlike the Series 3, the Watch SE also supports Apple's new Family Setup feature that lets you set up an Apple Watch for your kid, but you'll need to spend up for that cellular version (and an accompanying wireless plan). This model had been seeing discounts as deep as $49, but those have subsided. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 2019 model was technically discontinued with the introduction of the Series 6 in September. That said, while it's lacking the blood-oxygen meter, it has the Series 6 ECG and always-on display features, as well as the identical exterior design. At $299, it's a good deal if the prices on Series 6 don't drop back down.

CNET With its older design and dearth of bells and whistles, the Apple Watch Series 3 is getting long in the tooth. But with Walmart selling it at an all-time low of $119 (for the 38mm model), you could get two Series 3 models for the price of one SE. Currently, the white model is sold out, but the black is still available. Read our comparison of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3.

James Martin/CNET The larger Apple Watch Series 3 will also be $49 off at Walmart starting Nov. 25.

