Apple Watch could get a band with a camera

James Martin/CNET

Future versions of the Apple Watch could feature a band with a built-in camera, according to a patent published Tuesday by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Apple envisions a watch band with an adjustable camera or some other kind of optical sensor at the end. The watch display would serve as the viewfinder.

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

Users could take a picture in a variety of ways, including pinching the band, pressing a button on the band or using verbal commands.

A second optical sensor could be added to the other side of the watch band, which would allow a user to switch between the two optical sensors or take photos or videos from either side. Some versions of the watch could also feature an optical sensor that's attached to the band by a rotating hinge.

Even though Apple was granted the patent, there's no guarantee the feature will become a reality.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.