Apple Watch and Fitbit Black Friday deals: Here are all of the best prices

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Angela Lang/CNET

When Black Friday hits next week, we'll see some of the lowest prices ever on the Apple Watch and the Fitbit. We're already seeing some nice deals -- but the biggest discounts are still to come. For now, Best Buy has cornered the market on the Apple Watch Series 4 with the lowest prices ever for both the GPS and LTE models (in the 40mm and 44mm sizes). Meanwhile, Amazon (and others) are selling the Fitbit Versa 2 for $149 -- a $50 discount off the usual $200 list price.

Even the brand-new Apple Watch Series 5 is already on sale. Amazon is offering the cellular version for $459 (that's a $40 discount) and the GPS version for $384 ($15 off the list price).

But we know that even lower prices are coming next week. For example, the Apple Watch Series 3 will go on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). (Walmart has already lowered the entry-level price to $170 for the 38mm GPS model and to $199 for the cellular equivalent.) Check our links below for the best price on every Apple Watch and Fitbit model -- those available now, and the ones coming soon.

Best deals available now

Angela Lang/CNET We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 and Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it, "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150 or $50 off at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Fitbit This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-to-go payment capabilities.

Apple Watch Series 3 discounts

Note: The Series 3 GPS models will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) next week for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). See below for details. In the meantime, the best deals are as follows:

Apple Watch Series 4 discounts

Apple Watch Series 5 discounts

Best deals coming soon

We know that the Series 3 42mm model will also be on sale next week for $159 -- its all-time low. Right now, the best price -- that's $200 -- is at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch. This one will go down to $99 when the Black Friday sales kick off next week.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize. It's scheduled to go down to $69 next week.





Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $170 $170 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $229 $220 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $199 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $304 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $329 $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $349 $349 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $384 $384 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $414 $414 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $454 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $514 $509

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.