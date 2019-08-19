Apple Watch 5 to come in titanium and ceramic models, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Imagine the awestruck faces of your technorati friends when you whip out your new titanium Apple Card and -- gasp -- it matches your even newer Apple Watch! (You tilt your wrist subtly to bathe your buddies in the glow.) That's right, the next iteration of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch 5, expected next month, could come in titanium and ceramic versions, says a report.

Portuguese-language site iHelpBR spotted references to the models in the latest watchOS 6 beta, according to The Verge. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The finishes reportedly will be available in both the 40mm and 44mm versions of the wearable, says The Verge, which adds that the Apple Watch has never before been available in titanium and that a ceramic finish was available with the Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 but not the Apple Watch Series 4.

The Series 5 will be unveiled next month, MacRumors said Friday in a report that cites a research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Series 4 was unveiled almost a year ago, with the 5 expected to be announced during Apple's traditional September event, where the company typically hatches its latest iPhones. (CNET's Lynn La is betting Apple will unveil the iPhone 11, 11R and 11 Max on Sept. 10).

As for the Apple Card, it's currently available only to those who've received a preview invite, but a full launch is expected by the end of this month. Apple's new credit card is mostly digital, and used with Apple Pay, but you can order a titanium card for carrying in your wallet (and for dazzling your pals).

Here's our roundup of rumors about the Apple Watch 5. And here's CNET's Lexy Savvides unboxing an Apple Card.

Originally published Aug. 17.

Correction, Aug. 19: The original version of this story misstated the language of site iHelpBR. It's in Portuguese.