Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Mobile Leer en español

Apple Watch 4 vs Watch Series 3 and 2: What's new and different?

With various sales taking place before Prime Day, compare the specs between the Apple Watch Series 4, 3 and 2.

19-apple-watch-series-4-larger-44mm

The Apple Watch 4.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

With Prime Day approaching soon on July 15, sales of various tech products from various retailers are happening throughout the week. The Apple Watch and its many iterations, in particular, are being discounted by retailers like Amazon and Walmart. The Apple Watch Series 3, for example, is $200 at Amazon and starts at $230 at Walmart. You can also find several different types of Apple Watch bands to style your wearable, and they range from sleek and professional, to downright gaudy.

But figuring out what exactly each generation of Apple Watch is capable of can be confusing. For starters, the Apple Watch Series 4 is the most recent and most advanced. It has a bigger display and an ECG sensor for more accurate heart readings. The Watch Series 3 came out in 2017 and introduced LTE connectivity. The Series 2 before that featured GPS and water resistance.

With Apple unveiling the latest WatchOS 6 at WWDC 2019, we anticipate even more health features for the upcoming Watch Series 5, including a menstrual cycle tracker and a Noise app. There are also plenty of other unverified rumors that speculate a few other surprising features. Until Apple officially launches the wearable however, check out the chart to see how each Apple Watch differs from one another. And check out our in-depth comparison between the Series 4 and Series 3.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Watch Active vs. Apple Watch Series 4: Which is...
12:15

Apple Watch Series 4, 3 and 2 comparison


 Apple Watch 4 Apple Watch 3 Apple Watch Series 2
Display 40mm: 1.57-inch OLED; 44mm: 1.73-inch OLED 38mm: 1.5-inch OLED; 42mm: 1.65-inch OLED   38mm: 1.5-inch OLED; 42mm: 1.65-inch OLED
Resolution 40mm: 368x448 (369 ppi); 44mm: 324x394 (295 ppi) 38mm: 340x272 (290ppi); 42mm: 390x312 (302 ppi)   38mm: 340x272 (290ppi); 42mm: 390x312 (302 ppi)
Dimensions 40mm (steel): 40x34x10.7mm; 44mm (steel): 44x38x10.7mm 38mm: 38.6x33.3x11.65mm; 42mm: 42.5x36.4x11.65mm  38mm: 38.6x33.3x11.4mm; 42mm: 42.5x36.4x11.4mm
Protection All ceramic and sapphire crystal back Ion-X glass; Sapphire crystal on Steel and Ceramic models   Ion-X glass; Sapphire crystal on Steel and Ceramic models
Strap size Proprietary; interchangeable     Proprietary; interchangeable   Proprietary; interchangeable
Finishes Aluminum and stainless-steel Aluminum Aluminum
Processor Apple S4 Apple S3 Apple S2
RAM TBD 768MB 512MB
Storage 16GB 16GB cellular, 8GB GPS only 8GB (2GB for music)
Battery "Up to 18 hours" "Up to 18 hours" 38mm: 273 mAh; 42mm: 334mAh
Operating system Watch OS 5 Watch OS 4 to 5 Watch OS 3 to 5
Scroll wheel Yes with haptic feedback Yes Yes
Microphone Yes Yes Yes
Loudspeaker Yes (50% louder than Series 3) Yes Yes
Vibration Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Yes Yes Yes
NFC Yes Yes Yes
GPS Yes   Yes Yes
LTE Yes   Yes No
Fall detection Yes No No
Heart-rate sensor Yes (electrical and optical) Yes (optical) Yes (optical)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Yes
Water-resistant 5 ATM; 50 meters   5 ATM; 50 meters 5 ATM; 50 meters

iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.

We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.

Apple - USE TAG

Next Article: Inside YouTube, leaders looks for ‘balance’ after scandals