With its Watch 3, Apple's flagship wearable is now capable of making calls over an LTE cellular signal. It also lets you talk directly to Apple's Siri voice assistant, and stream music directly from Apple Music.

But there are tons of other smartwatches and fitness trackers you can buy right now that are likely cheaper than the Watch 3 and are capable of many of the same things. This includes the Fitbit Ionic and the Samsung Gear Sport.

If you want to know how these wearables compare in terms of hardware, check out the spec chart below.

Apple Watch 3 Apple Watch Series 2 Fitbit Ionic Samsung Gear Sport Garmin Vivoactive 3 Display 38mm: 1.3-inch OLED; 42mm: 1.65-inch OLED 38mm: 1.3-inch OLED; 42mm: 1.65-inch OLED 1.42-inch LCD 1.2-inch AMOLED 1.2-inch Resolution 38mm: 340x272 (290ppi); 42mm: 390x312 (302 ppi) 38mm: 340x272 (290ppi); 42mm: 390x312 (302 ppi) 348x250 (302 ppi) 360x360 (424 ppi) 240x240 (283 ppi) Dimensions 38mm: 38.6x33.3x11.65mm; 42mm: 42.5x36.4x11.65mm 38mm: 38.6x33.3x11.4mm; 42mm: 42.5x36.4x11.4mm 29.21x21.09mm 44.6x42.9x11.6mm 43.4x43.4x11.7mm Protection Ion-X glass; Sapphire crystal on steel and ceramic models Ion-X glass; Sapphire crystal on steel and ceramic models Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass 3 Strap size Interchangeable Interchangeable Interchangeable Interchangeable 20mm Interchangeable Build Aluminum; stainless steel, ceramic options Aluminum; stainless steel, ceramic options Aluminum, stainless steel Stainless steel, fiber-reinforced polymer Stainless steel Processor Apple S3 Apple S2 Unknown 1GHz dual-core processor Unknown Memory 512MB 512MB Unknown 768MB Unknown Storage 16GB cellular and GPS, 8GB GPS only 8GB (2GB for music) 2.5GB 4GB 7 timed activities, 14 days activity tracking data Battery "Up to 18 hours" 38mm: 273mAh; 42mm: 334mAh "4-plus days" 300mAh Smartwatch mode: up to 7 days, GPS mode: up to 13 hours Operating system WatchOS 4 WatchOS Fitbit OS TizenOS 3.0 Proprietary Scroll wheel Yes Yes No Rotating bezel No Microphone Yes Yes No No No Loudspeaker Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Vibration Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Yes Yes Yes Yes No NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes No GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes LTE Yes No No No No Heart-rate sensor Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Yes Yes No Water-resistant 5 ATM; 50 meters 5 ATM, up to 50 meters Up to 50 meters 5 ATM, up to 50 meters 5 ATM, up to 50 meters Price $399 with cellular and GPS, $329 GPS only 38mm starts at $370, £370, AU$529; 42mm starts at $400, £399, AU$579 $299.95 Unannounced $299.99 (stainless); $329.99 (slate)

This is a developing story that will be updated as information rolls out throughout the day. For more, follow CNET's live blog and read our complete coverage of today's Apple event.

