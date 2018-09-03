Apple warns of hardware defect in some iPhone 8s

James Martin/CNET

Apple has identified a manufacturing defect in some iPhone 8s that is causing some of them to malfunction.

Faulty logic boards are causing a "very small percentage" of iPhone 8s to unexpectedly restart, screen freezes or not turn on at all, the company said late Friday. Apple says it will repair the logic boards for free.

The disclosure comes as Apple is reportedly getting ready to unveil the successor to the iPhone 8 later this month. The company, which tends to show off its newest iPhones in September, is expected to introduce three new iPhones on Sept. 12 during a media event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

Affected iPhones were old in the US, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macua and New Zealand between September 2017 and March, 2018, Apple said. Units must be in original condition -- meaning no physical damage such as a cracked screen -- to qualify for the logic board repair.

The repair program covers handsets for three years after the first retail sale of the unit, Apple said.

You can see if your iPhone 8 is eligible here.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

