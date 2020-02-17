CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple warns it may miss revenue guidance due to coronavirus

Disease may affect company's bottom line for the quarter, iPhone giant warns.

Apple headquarters at 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino, CA

 James Martin/CNET

Apple issued a statement Monday warning that it may miss its quarterly revenue guidance due to an iPhone shortage related to the deadly coronavirus.

The company said guidance it issued at the end of January was based on information it had at the time, coupled with its estimates for when the pace of work would return to normal after the extended Chinese New Year holiday.

"Work is starting to resume around the country, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipate," the company said in a statement. "As a result, we do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter due to two main factors."

