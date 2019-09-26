Apple warns iPhone 11, 11 Pro owners about unofficial display repairs

Apple's newly released iOS 13.1 will start warning iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max owners who replace their screens with a third-party display with an "Important Display Message."
"Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple display," it reads.
The warning echoes a battery health notification Apple rolled out for iPhone XR, XS and XS Max earlier this year. The company said that was its way of making sure batteries in its devices are safe.
With its displays, Apple noted that unofficial replacements can degrade multitouch performance (so the screen might fail to register your touch or react to unintentional touches), struggle with display brightness, show incorrect colors or drain your battery quicker.
The display warning itself won't impact your ability to use your iPhone or its display, Apple noted. However, the notification will show up on its lock screen for four days and within the Settings app for 15 days. After that, you'll be able to find it by going to Settings, General, then About.
In addition, you might see an additional notification saying "Apple has updated the device information for this iPhone" -- meaning the company is recording which devices have unofficial displays for future repairs. It also means you'll be able to find out if a repair shop swapped out your iPhone screen for a third-party one or if your secondhand iPhone has been tinkered with.
Regardless, Apple advised that you stick to Apple Stores, Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Repair Centers when getting your iPhone fixed.
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.
First published at 5:20 a.m. PT.
Updated at 5:40 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.
