Apple wants your iPhone 11 Night Mode shots for its latest photo contest

Lexy Savvides/CNET

Got the perfect shot of city skyline at night or friends hanging out at a favorite late-night haunt? If you took it using Night Mode on an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, then Apple wants to see it. The company on Wednesday launched the #NightModeChallenge, its latest Shot on iPhone photo contest.

Apple introduced Night Mode for taking photos in dark environments, along with its latest iPhone 11 models, in September. The iPhones also pack in a new ultrawide-angle camera, Deep Fusion tech to sharpen photos and a telephoto camera on the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Five winning photos will be revealed in March and shared on Apple's website and Instagram account, and could also appear in places like Apple stores and on billboards. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges, including Apple execs and photographers Malin Fezehai, Tyler Mitchell, Sarah Lee, Alexvi Li and Darren Soh.

You can submit photos starting Wednesday through Jan. 29 on Instagram, Twitter or Weibo using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge. Apple said you can send photos via email if you want to submit them in their highest resolution. Check the fine print for more details on the contest.