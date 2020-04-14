Apple using Maps data to show if people are social distancing during coronavirus outbreak

Apple

Apple on Tuesday said its making mobility data from Apple Maps available in order to provide insights to governments and health officials around the world that are trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"This mobility data may provide helpful insights to local governments and health authorities and may also be used as a foundation for new public policies," Apple said in a release.

The mobility reports use aggregated data collected from Apple Maps to show the change in volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit during the coronavirus pandemic. The data is generated by "counting the number of requests made to Apple Maps for directions," the company said. So far, mobility reports are available for major cities and 63 countries or regions.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the outbreak a pandemic. There are now over 1.9 million confirmed cases globally, with more than 584,000 in the US as of Tuesday.

Many cities and countries have imposed lockdowns to slow the spread of the disease. The US federal government has extended its social distancing guidelines to April 30. Major events have been called off or postponed, and many employees are being told to work from home, while others have been laid off.

