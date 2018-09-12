Apple ups the recycled materials in its new iPhones

Apple's newest iPhones are using recycled tin in their logic boards and cover glass that's 32 percent bio-based plastic, the company said at an event Wednesday unveiling new iPhones, marking the company's latest attempts to mitigate its effect on the environment.

Lisa Jackson, Apple's executive who oversees environmental issues, made the announcements as she restated some of Apple's environmental bona fides, like moving all its facilities to using only renewable energy.

Apple is trying to avoid mining new materials from the earth, but it's hard to do. It requires the company to find ways to use recycled or responsibly sourced materials, according to Jackson, and it needs to make devices last as long as possible and make sure the devices are recycled properly.

"All of these devices, including the iPhone XS, run iOS 12," she said. "Because they last longer, you can keep using them."

Now playing: Watch this: 2018 iPhone XS launch event: Everything we're expecting

Apple, which became the US' first trillion-dollar company in August, has been soaring over the past few years, largely thanks to the success of the iPhone. Apple makes about two-thirds of its revenue from the device, and it also has helped its services businesses -- which includes the App Store and Apple Music -- grow quickly.

Last year's iPhone X proved to be popular, despite its higher price tag. Apple sold 41.3 million iPhones in its most recent quarter, nearly flat compared to the previous year's 41.03 million but better than some analysts expected. The company said the device has been its best-selling iPhone since it hit the market in early November, and it's helped the average selling price of Apple's devices jump above $700. In the fiscal third quarter that ended in June, the average selling price of its iPhones climbed to $724 from $606 a year ago.

Still, the popularity of the iPhone X wasn't enough for Apple to hold onto its position as the world's second biggest smartphone vendor. Instead, China-based Huawei leapfrogged Apple by shipping 54 million handsets in the quarter, up 41 percent from the previous year. Huawei's gain came despite the fact it's been all but shut out of the US market. It's the first time in seven years that Apple and Samsung -- still No. 1 -- haven't controlled the top two spots.

This is a developing story.



Apple Sept. 12 iPhone XS live blog and livestream

See everything that Apple has announced at its Sept. 12 event so far