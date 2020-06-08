Apple updates Maps to show Black Lives Matter mural leading to White House

Apple/Screenshot by Eli Blumenthal/CNET

Days after Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser allowed a Black Lives Matter mural to be painted on one of the streets leading to the White House, Apple has updated its satellite imagery in Apple Maps to show the huge yellow letters.

Spotted by 9to5Mac over the weekend, when zoomed out in satellite view over 16th Street you can see the mural in the app. The mural, which can be seen from space, was painted by artists last week after being given the go-ahead by Mayor Bowser, who also renamed the section of street Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Google Maps, Waze and Bing have been updated to reflect the name Black Lives Matter Plaza, though Google and Bing's respective satellite maps have yet to add the mural to its images.

Those on an iOS device or Mac can view the image for themselves here.

The mural comes as tens of thousands of people around the US (and around the world) continue to protest to condemn acts of racial discrimination and senseless violence from the police following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25. Similar murals have appeared in several US cities.

A number of major tech companies, including Apple and Google, have since pledged millions of dollars to help social justice and civil rights groups as well as black communities. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also published an open letter on racism that currently adorns the main section of the company's website.