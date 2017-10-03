Apple update for iOS addresses iPhone 8 crackling noise

Gabriel Sama/CNET

Apple released an update to its iOS mobile operating system on Tuesday to correct a handful of bugs, including a fix to eliminate a disruptive sound that some iPhone 8 users are experiencing through their earpieces during phone calls.

Not long after the iPhone debuted last month, users began complaining in online forums of hearing a "crackling" or "static" sound that disrupts the audio when they make calls. The issue appeared to affect both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on different carriers and in different parts of the world.

The release of iOS 11.0.2 on Tuesday should correct that issue, as well as a photo issue and an email bug. From the release notes:

- Fixes an issue where crackling sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices

- Addresses an issue that could cause some photos to become hidden

- Fixes an issue where attachments in S/MIME encrypted emails would not open

The update comes a week after Apple released iOS 11.0.2 and two weeks after the release of iOS 11.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

