Apple unveils WWDC 2020 coding contest for students

With Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference going virtual in 2020 because of COVID-19, the company is launching a Swift Student Challenge as a way to encourage and connect with students — since they won't get the opportunity to travel to Northern California for the annual event this year.

To participate, student developers from across across the globe need to use Swift Playgrounds (on iPad or Mac) to build an interactive scene that can be experienced in three minutes or less and submit it through the WWDC 2020 Swift Student Challenge site. The contest opens today and runs through 11:59pm Pacific Time on Sunday, May 17. The contest winners will get a WWDC20 jacket and pin set and will be notified by June 16 -- ahead of the virtual WWDC, which is set to begin June 22.

This initiative essentially replaces the annual WWDC Scholars program that Apple awards annually to 350 students, based on their Swift Playgrounds submissions. These scholars would receive free admission to WWDC, airfare, local accommodations for the week and a one-year membership in the Apple Developer Program (which normally costs $99/year). In 2019, WWDC scholars came from 37 different countries.

Apple's Esther Hare, Senior Director of Developer Marketing, said "Even though we don't have the typical scholarship to attend that we usually do with the in-person conference, we still have a really great way for students to show us all the things they've been working on and for us to really get that same sense of connection with our students. And, [we get to] support them and share their stories."

Past scholars have been as young as nine and as old as 82. The 82 year-old, Masako Wakamiya from Japan, started coding in her late 70s.

"The Swift Playground app is for everybody, young and old alike," said Hare, in an interview with CNET.

To excel in the contest, Hare offered some guidance.

She said, "What we've found is the Swift Playgrounds we love the most and the ones that have done the best are really the ones that align with the same values Apple has. So we've seen a lot of Swift Playgrounds winners over the past few years that have to do with accessibility or education or mental health or the environment."