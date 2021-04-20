iMac gets bright colors, first redesign since 2012

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its newest line of iMacs, a rare refresh for what used to be one of the company's most important products.

The all-in-one devices are a major redesign of the current models, with slimmer borders around the screen and a flat back. The new device has a 24-inch screen, up from 21 inches, and an improved camera, microphone and speakers. They start at $1,299 for four colors including blue and red, and $1,499 for a wider array of colors and more features. Preorders start April 30.

The device's new camera is tailored for video calls, with a 1080p webcam that doubles the resolution of the previous model -- a key feature as millions of people around the world have been forced to work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple said the camera has a larger sensor that helps it perform better in low light.

The computers are the latest devices in Apple's product lineup to use the M1 chip, Apple's own processor built in house. Apple debuted the chips last year with its Mac laptops, a milestone for the company as it sets out to engineer the brains of its products, as well as their industrial and software design.

Apple introduced the new devices at its annual spring event, held virtually, where the company was also expected to unveil new iPads and updates to its iOS software.

The new iMacs are the first major redesign of the product since 2012. The new splash of color harkens back to the original candy-colored iMacs first unveiled by Apple cofounder Steve Jobs in 1998. The product earned Apple a cult following and paved the way for a historic product run that would include the iPod and iPhone.

The iMacs will test the bounds of Apple's in-house chips. With the M1, Apple became the only major PC maker that would no longer need to rely on outside companies like Intel, AMD or Nvidia to create microprocessors to power its devices. But the M1 is new and unproven, and switching microprocessors is a large undertaking.

Most people may not care about a change to some component in their Mac computers. But Apple's moves could mean big changes for both its Macs and for the tech industry. To create the M1, Apple used at least $1 billion to buy more than half a dozen companies in addition to spending more than a decade on research and development. Now, Apple says, its chips are more powerful and energy-efficient than the Intel chips it relied on before. That could translate to smaller and slimmer designs, longer battery life and new technologies.

By building its own chips, Apple is able to better control the features it releases, as well as better manage the timeline for introducing new devices. And it's able to offer much better battery life than machines powered by Intel chips. When it comes to its own processors in Macs, Apple started with its lower-end computers. The first M1 Macs, which went on sale last year, included the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

CNET's Ian Sherr and Shara Tibken contributed to this report.