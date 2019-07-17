CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple unveils first look at Peanuts animated series, Snoopy in Space

The show will debut on Apple TV Plus this fall.

Apple on Wednesday dropped a new trailer for its Peanuts animated series, Snoopy in Space. The series is set to debut this fall on Apple TV Plus, the company's new video subscription service.  

Snoopy in Space follows Snoopy and Woodstock as they realize their dreams of becoming astronauts. The trailer shows Snoopy soaring in awe among the stars and planets before crashing back to earth to find Charlie Brown and friends, who comment on his aspirations to blast off into space.

The trailer's release coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission this week. 

Apple TV Plus will feature original shows and movies and will be available in more than 100 countries through the Apple TV app.

