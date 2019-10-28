Apple unveils AirPods Pro with new design, noise cancellation

Apple

Apple on Monday introduced its new AirPods Pro, which feature a new design and active noise cancellation. The $249 (£249, AU$399) wireless earbuds can be ordered on online and in the Apple Store app as of Monday, and will be available in stores starting Wednesday.

The AirPods Pro sport a new design, perhaps most noticeably "three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear." This could help solve one of the biggest issues with the AirPods -- that they don't fit in all ears securely. Apple also said the AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant.

"The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode," said Apple's Phil Schiller in a release.

In addition to a new design, the AirPods Pro feature active noise cancelation to remove background sounds. Apple said noise cancellation "continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second." When AirPods Pro wearers actually want to hear the world around them, they can switch to Transparency mode which will continue to play audio but let in sounds like traffic or train announcements.

To switch between the two modes -- noise cancellation and Transparency -- AirPods Pro features a new "force sensor" on the stem of the earbuds. This will also allow people to play, pause or skip music, as well as hang up on phone calls, directly on the AirPods Pro. Like the earlier AirPods, the Pro model also features always on voice recognition, which lets you say "Hey Siri," to summon the digital assistant.

Apple says the AirPods Pro have the same battery life as AirPods, with up to five hours of listening time on a single charge. In active noise cancellation mode, the AirPods Pro will deliver up to four and a half hours of listening.

The $249 price tag includes a wireless charging case, which charges on any Qi-compatible charging mat. The AirPods Pro require a device running iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

Originally published Oct. 28, 9:22 a.m. PT.

Update, 10:06 a.m. PT: Adds more details on the AirPods Pro.