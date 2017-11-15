Apple under investigation in patent dispute on multiple devices

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The US International Trade Commission is putting Apple under the microscope again.

The agency, which is already investigating complaints against Apple over its legal spat with Qualcomm, announced on Tuesday that it was looking into a patent dispute filed by Aqua Connect and Strategic Technology Partners, two tech companies based in California.

The companies claimed that Apple stole its patented designs to build screen-sharing and remote desktop server features Macs, iPhones, iPads, iPods and Apple TV. They filed these complaints on October 10, and you can read the full documents here (.pdf). Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

"Initially, our product had Apple's full support. But years later, Apple built our technology into its macOS and iOS operating systems without our permission," Ronnie Exley, Aqua Connect's CEO, said in a statement.

Aqua Connect said it wants Apple to stop using its remote server technology on their devices.

The ITC said it would set a target date to complete the investigation within the next 45 days. The commission has the power to ban products from entering the US, which is often enough of a threat that companies will settle their issues out of court.