Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

On the big debut of Apple's new version of MacOS Big Sur, a slip of somebody's finger led Apple to accidentally call its new operating system "Bug Sur" instead.

The typo was in an email sent to people who'd signed up to test its new beta software, which Apple revealed today at its WWDC conference for programmers. A graphic touting the new software in the Apple e-mail got the name right, though. Big Sur is the newest in a series of Apple names drawn from scenic parts of California such as the Sierra Nevada, Catalina Island and Mojave Desert.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

MacOS Big Sur includes a different user interface styling that should bring the software closer to iPadOS in appearance. More profoundly, it's the first MacOS version that'll support Apple's new Macs built on its own Arm chips, a major break from the Intel chips Macs have used since 2006. And in a move that's cosmetic but still symbolically important, Apple moved Big Sur's version number to MacOS 11 after releasing versions 10.0 to 10.15 over the last 19 years.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.