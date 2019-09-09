Apple tweaked App Store results to show less of its own apps, report says

Apple

Some iPhone and iPad users might have noticed that Apple apps often show up in the top spots in App Store searches. They're likely not alone. Apple apps frequently ranked first over other relevant apps in search results in the App Store, according to a report from the New York Times on Monday.

Searches dating from 2013 showed the proliferation of the company's software, with some results showing as many as 14 Apple products before another app appears, according to the Times. Apple executives told the publication there was nothing wrong with search in the App Store, but did admit to altering its algorithm in July to have fewer of its apps appear in searches.

"There's nothing about the way we run search in the App Store that's designed or intended to drive Apple's downloads of our own apps," Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president who oversees the App Store, told the New York Times. "We'll present results based on what we think the user wants."

Before the algorithm changed, Apple apps were the first search results for keywords such as "card," "cloud," "money" and "debit."

This is not the first time Apple has been called out for its App Store practices. In May, music service Spotify accused the company of "irresponsible" store policies. Apple has since explained its guidelines for the App Store and says it welcomes competition.

The company will reveal its next phone and possibly news apps at its iPhone 11 pro event on Tuesday.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published on Sept. 9 6:59 a.m. PT.

Update, 7:29 a.m. PT: Adds background details.