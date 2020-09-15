Apple TVOS 14 available Sept. 16 with picture-in-picture, Xbox controller support

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple is adding new features to its Apple TV software. At its September event the company announced that new software for its streaming box, known as TVOS 14, would be available starting tomorrow, September 16. The update adds camera integration from HomeKit-supported smart video cameras and doorbells, a picture-in-picture mode and updates to its Apple Arcade video game service.

Arcade will now support multiple profiles and can be paired with the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive controllers. AirPlay, meanwhile, now supports 4K streaming of videos from the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad.

Also new are support for connecting and listening with up to two sets of AirPods as well as support for watching YouTube in 4K.

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

The software will be available at the same time Apple debuts iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and WatchOS 7.

With the new update, Apple is making the Apple TV stronger as competition increases among media streamers and smart TVs, with Roku and Amazon making up the lion's share of the market with their respective platforms, Roku and Fire TV. Apple did not announce a new Apple TV device at its September 2020 event.

Google, which has its own rival smart TV software known as Android TV, is rumored to be prepping an $50 dongle that will allow for videos in 4K HDR on TVs and for playing games through its Stadia video game streaming service. It could be announced at Google's September 30 event.