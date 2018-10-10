Apple TV service will reportedly provide free original content to device owners

James Martin/CNET

Owners of Apple devices will have free access to Apple-owned content through the company's TV application, according to a CNBC report on Wednesday.

Apple will reportedly pre-install the TV application on devices like the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. The service will also reportedly include subscription channels to digital video services. The app is slated to come out early next year, people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple is spending around $1 billion on new entertainment content this year. So far it's landed programming deals with big names such as Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg, among others. Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted vaguely at the company's TV ambitions, but Apple has been rather quiet about sharing how people will be able to watch its shows.

The company reportedly aims to feature PG-rated shows that cater to a large audiences.