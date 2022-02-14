Apple TV Plus: The 13 Best Movies to Watch

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus doesn't have a movie library as deep as Netflix or other streaming rivals. Still, it's got A-listers like Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington and Bill Murray on board -- and even collected a couple of Oscar noms for the films Greyhound and Wolfwalkers.

Here's a look at some of the genuine must-watch movies on Apple TV Plus.

The good news is that if you've bought an Apple product recently, you probably already have access to the streaming service for free. Here's a selection of some of the best movies so far...

The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) Apple TV Plus Joel Cohen of the Cohen brothers filmmaking duo directs this adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy Macbeth, which is currently in the running for three Oscars. Sure, a feature in Shakespearean English may not be for everyone, but the film is undeniably gorgeous and Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand and Alex Hassell offer powerful performances. Top-of-the-line acting and stunning visuals characterize this hefty drama.

Finch (2021) Apple TV Plus You can read our full review of Finch here, but long story short: We liked it! It's often overly sentimental, with a few cloying "life lessons" but this post apocalyptic tale of a lone survivor and a robot on a last gasp road trip has real charm and is well worth watching.

The Year Earth Changed (2021) Apple TV Plus Nature is healing. No, really -- this isn't about those ironic early 2020 memes of crocodiles floating on pool noodles or cats riding a baggage carousel. When humans abandoned cities, parks, oceans and plenty of other places during COVID lockdowns in 2020, all sorts of wild critters benefitted. Narrated by the legendary David Attenborough, The Year Earth Changed shows that we owe it to whales, penguins, cheetahs and a whole host of other animals to interfere less with their lives.

Wolfwalkers (2020) Apple TV Plus A dazzling animated movie by the team behind Songs of the Sea, this is the third instalment of Tomm Moore's loosely connected "Irish Folklore Trilogy." It's probably one of the best animated movies of 2020, richly deserving an Oscar nomination up against the giants of Disney and Pixar. Completely mesmerizing.

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (2021) This raw behind-the-music documentary gives you a closer look at the life of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, from her breakthrough hit Ocean Eyes to the recording of James Bond theme No Time to Die. In the frank film, Eilish faces the pressures of touring, making music videos and writing and recording her smash hit album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The Banker (2020) Apple TV It's a bit light for the subject matter but The Banker, a biopic of Bernard Garrett -- an enterprising Black business owner who hired a white person to be the face of his company to bypass racist attitudes -- is worth a watch at the very least.

Palmer (2021) Apple TV Plus It's easy to forget that Justin Timberlake is an accomplished actor, but Palmer will absolutely remind you of that fact. Playing an ex-convict stumbling into the life of a young boy, Palmer is hardly ground-breaking, but it's carried by Timberlake's central performance. Prepare for tears.

Dads (2019) Apple A fantastically made documentary by Bryce Dallas Howard about what it is to be a dad in these times. Affecting, well-produced. A must watch, particularly for parents.

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (2020) Apple TV It's more of an animated short than a movie, but considering the subject matter (and the fact Apple TV Plus doesn't have that many movies) we're adding it. Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth is gorgeous, heart-warming and perfect for families with young kids.

Greyhound (2020) Apple TV Plus Starring Tom Hanks as a commander in the US Navy, Greyhound was well-received upon its release and -- unlike most modern movies -- comes in lean with a 90-minute run-time. Tense, well-acted and produced, and earning an Oscar nom for its sound, Greyhound is perhaps one of the best movies available on Apple TV Plus.

On The Rocks (2020) Apple TV Plus On The Rocks brings Sofia Coppola back together with Bill Murray for the first time since A Very Murray Christmas. It's a father and daughter drama essentially. It's a little breezier than Coppola's usual work, but that seems to suit Murray, whose charming, world-weary performance elevates the whole project.

Beastie Boys Story (2020) Apple Fight for your right to party with Beastie Boys Mike Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock) as they recount the story of their music, and 40 years of friendship with the late Adam Yauch (MCA ). This "live documentary experience" is directed by their longtime collaborator Spike Jonze as a fitting testament to these rap legends.