Apple TV Plus Teases Upcoming Films Starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Leonardo DiCaprio

Apple

Apple's "Peek Performance" event on Tuesday didn't just reveal new computers and phones. The company also shared a video teasing scenes from original films coming to streaming service Apple TV Plus. Here's a look at some of what's coming. Only some specific release dates were given.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in Spirited , a musical version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, which will come out around Christmas.

Cha Cha Real Smooth, starring writer-director Cooper Raiff as a recent college graduate who strikes up a friendship with a mom (Dakota Johnson) and her teen daughter. That film won the 2022 Sundance Film Festival US Dramatic Audience Award.

An animated feature called Luck, about the unluckiest girl in the world, will premiere Aug. 6, with voices including Whoopi Goldberg, John Ratzenberger, Simon Pegg and Jane Fonda.

A documentary about the life of late actor Sidney Poitier, executive-produced by Oprah Winfrey.

Another feature documentary, Black and Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong, looks at the life of the legendary jazz musician.

Emancipation, a film about a man escaping from slavery.

Raymond and Ray, which follows two half-brothers (Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke) who live in the shadow of a horrible father.

Peter Farrelly's The Greatest Beer Run Ever, starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, and based on the true story of John "Chickie" Donohue, who in 1968 left New York to share a few beers with his childhood buddies fighting in Vietnam.

The documentary feature The Sound of 007, marking the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and John Lithgow. The film tells the story of the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

The spy thriller Argylle, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Dua Lipa and Ariana DeBose with John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

Sharper, a suspense-thriller set in New York City starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton and John Lithgow.

Tetris, starring Taron Egerton, which follows the extraordinary journey of one of the most iconic computer games in the world.

There wasn't a lot of information about some of the movies, but more films coming to the service include: