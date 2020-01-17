CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple TV Plus snags exclusive deal with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Emmy-award winner will develop projects as both an executive producer and star.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

As part of an agreement, Julia Louis-Dreyfus will create projects exclusively for Apple TV Plus.

Apple has signed a multi-year deal with actress and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus to develop new projects exclusively for Apple TV Plus. Louis-Dreyfus will serve as both an executive producer and star on the streaming service.

"I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple," Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement. "Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods." 

Louis-Dreyfus -- who has won multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice Awards -- is known for her roles in Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Veep and Saturday Night Live. She's also a recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. She's set to star in the film Downhill, which hits theaters next month, alongside Will Ferrell. Louis-Dreyfus also serves as a producer on the film. 

Apple has signed deals with other big names in the industry including Alfonso Cuaron, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin and Kerry Ehrin.  

