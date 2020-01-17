Apple has signed a multi-year deal with actress and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus to develop new projects exclusively for Apple TV Plus. Louis-Dreyfus will serve as both an executive producer and star on the streaming service.
"I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple," Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement. "Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods."
Louis-Dreyfus -- who has won multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice Awards -- is known for her roles in Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Veep and Saturday Night Live. She's also a recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. She's set to star in the film Downhill, which hits theaters next month, alongside Will Ferrell. Louis-Dreyfus also serves as a producer on the film.
Apple has signed deals with other big names in the industry including Alfonso Cuaron, Jon M. Chu, Justin Lin and Kerry Ehrin.
Apple TV Plus snags exclusive deal with Julia Louis-Dreyfus
