Apple TV Plus show Servant gets trailer, release date reveal

Connie Guglielmo/CNET

For Executive Producer M. Night Shyamalan, one of the first shows for Apple TV Plus should have a 60-episode run. That along with the first trailer for his show, Servant, were dropped during a Thursday night panel at New York Comic Con 2019.

"In my head, it's 60 episodes," Shyamalan said, adding that his whole series also takes place in one location.

The show, whether it truly becomes a 60-episode series (we've asked Apple what they think), was referred to by Shyamalan as a thriller that will run at about a half-hour per episode, and the first trailer certainly begins in a dark place. The show's premise involves a couple whose baby passes away at 13 weeks, and for therapy they take care of a doll. Things get more extreme, however, when the wife hires a nanny for the doll, and it's possible that members of the household know more about the tragedy then it seems.

This trailer is expected to hit the internet in three to four weeks, Shyamalan said.

The show's debut date of Nov. 28, during the Thanksgiving holiday, was also revealed during the panel. That will put the show's release a few weeks after the service's Nov. 1 premiere date. When Apple TV Plus launches, it's set to cost $5 per month.

When asked by panel moderator Josh Horowitz how the how ended up at Apple's upcoming service, Shyamalan mentioned that getting to help define the service was part of the appeal.

"I felt there was connection with the aesthetics that we talked about and them as a company in terms of minimalism," Shyamalan said. He also said that via Apple's support the show was able to film in Philadelphia and anecdotally mentioned it was edited in his home.

Stars include Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint. The show is also written and executive produced by Tony Basgallop.