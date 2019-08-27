Apple TV Plus show Dickinson gets NYC screening Sept. 14, days after iPhone event

Apple

Apple's original TV series Dickinson will screen in New York on Sept. 14 at a Tribeca TV Festival premiere, timing that's sure to spur speculation about when Apple will launch its streaming service Apple TV Plus. Set to come just days after the expected Sept. 10 timing for Apple's fall iPhone event, Dickinson's screening will be the latest in a ramp-up of publicity for Apple's Netflix-like service.

Apple declined to specify the timing of Apple TV Plus's launch Tuesday beyond its previous statements that it'll be available in the fall. The Dickinson screening is the first known public showing of any of Apple's original TV shows and movies, other than films that Apple acquired the rights to distribute after they were already screened at festivals.

Dickinson, a comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld as the poet Emily Dickinson as a young woman, is one of a handful of original series expected to be available on Apple TV Plus at launch or soon thereafter. The premiere news comes a day after Apple dropped a trailer for Dickinson Monday, and the company has been releasing trailers at a faster clip in the recent weeks. In addition to a trailer for Dickinson, trailers have dropped for The Morning Show, a drama about a morning news broadcast starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, and For All Mankind, a period piece from the creator of Battlestar Galactica that presents an alternative history in which Russian put the first person on the moon.

As Apple grapples with slowing sales of its all-important iPhone, Apple TV Plus has become a crucial part of the company's design to make services a bigger part of its business -- and find fresh reason to entice more consumers to buy its gadgets.

But Apple's service, a video subscription for exclusive original shows and films, is launching at a time when seemingly every major media property is putting out their own streaming option, be it a new offering from Disney or stalwarts like Netflix. So Apple is rolling heavy: Apple TV Plus has a reported $6 billion budget, helping Apple to lure in some of Hollywood's biggest stars and heavy-hitter creators on board.